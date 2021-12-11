COVID-19: Total cases breach 30 lakh mark in Karnataka

With 320 new cases reported on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 30 lakh mark and touched 30,00,105. Nearly 42% of the total caseload is from Bengaluru Urban alone. This district reported 190 cases and two deaths.

With the two deaths, the toll rose to 38,257. This is apart from death 29 of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 317 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,54,513. The State now has 7,306 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.30%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.62%.

As many as 1,05,978 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 89,718 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,44,56,951.

Meanwhile, two international passengers, including a nine-year-old, who landed at the Kempegowda International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. Both of them have been admitted to the State-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute. With this, a total of seven international passengers are under observation in the hospital. Doctors said all of them are asymtpomatic and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.