COVID-19 toll up by 139 in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 139 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day count so far. The total number of deaths now stands at 4,201. This is apart from the 16 deaths of COVID-19 patients due to other causes.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases rose by 7,665. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 2.4 lakh. Of these, 79,782 are active cases and 697 patients are admitted in ICUs across different hospitals in the State. As many as 8,387 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of patients discharged to 1.56 lakh.
As many as 59,088 tests were conducted on Tuesday, again a single-day record. While 30,221 tests were RT-PCR and other methods, the remaining were rapid antigen tests.
