COVID-19 toll drops to single digit in Karnataka again

Bengaluru

09 September 2021 22:16 IST

For the second time this week, COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka fell to a single digit – four – on Thursday. On September 5, the State had reported eight deaths, the lowest after March 17 this year.

Of the four new deaths, Bengaluru Urban reported three and Hassan one. While all the three deaths in Bengaluru had occurred on August 3, August 18 and August 29, the death reported in Hassan occurred on September 8. With this, the toll rose to 37,462. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Meanwhile, the State reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total to 29,59,164. Of these, 343 are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As many as 1,136 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 29,04,683. The State now has 16,992 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.63%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.37%.

As many as 1,69,448 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,35,135 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,49,07,570.