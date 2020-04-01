COVID-19: three more test positive in Mysuru

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Mysuru district with three more persons testing positive on Wednesday.

Of the three new COVID-19 cases, two cases are from the Nanjangud-based pharmaceutical company that already had 12 positive cases and the third one was from Bengaluru who happened to be the contact person of the one of the patients belonging to the company.

Patient number 103 is a 37-year-old male and a resident of Nanjangud town, who works in the company like P-52, who was the first to be tested positive.

Likewise, the patient number 104, who is a 27-year-old male and a resident of Nanjangud, also belonged to the same company. However, the 33-year-old male, who is the patient number 105, is from Bengaluru and was the contact of P-103.

All three confirmed cases had been isolated in the designated hospital in Mysuru. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 17, including 15 cases from the company alone.

Meanwhile, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district V Somanna, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, visited Nanjangud on Wednesday and inspected the pharmaceutical company from outside. The minister gave some instructions to the administration in this regard.

Tahsildar Mahesh said as many as 1,458 employees of the company had been placed in the quarantine. Among them, 761 were from Nanjangud alone and the rest from Mysuru and other places. Some had been placed in quarantine in hotels, making all necessary arrangements, he added.

Mr Ryshyanth said the police were keeping a close watch on those placed in home quarantine and they shall ensure none of them step out of their homes. There was no need for the public to panic.

Nanjangud had been declared as a “containment area” with multiple cases and the entire town had been placed in 100 percent lockdown barring some essential services.

The number of persons observed so far in Mysuru district was 2,619 and about 1,635 persons had been placed in home quarantine. As many as 967 persons have completed 14-days’ quarantine period. Out of 130 samples tested, 113 had tested negative.