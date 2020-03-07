COVID-19 threat: State govt. may suspend biometric attendance for staff temporarily

MYSURU

07 March 2020 15:05 IST

Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar said here on Saturday that the State Government may consider suspending the touch-based biometric time and attendance system for its employees in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Speaking to mediapersons while inspecting the medical infrastructure at K.R. Hospital, he said many IT companies have already suspended the biometric attendance system in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. Given the threat perception the government was also contemplating the same and would consider it. However, he did not specify the date.

With regard to the preparedness to handle the threat, Mr. Sudhakar said the government was extremely cautious since the last 20 days and had taken precautionary measures. “All international passengers at the airport are being screened and so far nearly 1 lakh passengers have been screened and anyone with symptoms will be quarantined for 28 days.’’

But the Minister hastened to add that so far there has not been a single COVIID-19 positive case in the State. Precautionary measures to screen and isolate patients with symptoms have been taken even at the district and taluk levels and blood testing and analysis laboratories have been opened in the districts.

In all, 2,500 beds have been reserved for people with symptoms and who may have to be kept in isolation. But there was no need to panic, he added.