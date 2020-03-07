COVID-19 threat: Employees’ well-being our priority, say MNCs

With COVID-19 continuing to impact people and countries around the world, corporates are increasingly exploring remote work options.

Microsoft said employee well-being and safety was its top concern along with supporting customers in dealing with business impact during challenging times. They have set up dedicated internal teams to support employees who need help. “By making teams available to as many people as possible, we hope that we can support public health and safety by making remote work even easier,” said the company.

In a Microsoft 365 blogpost, the tech major detailed how individuals and organisations could access teams for free in case of any requirement. The company has also directed customers to this blog for tips on working from home with Microsoft Teams.

As per Microsoft, in China the company has seen a 500% increase in teams meeting, calling and conferencing. “In other places in the world too we are experiencing a dramatic increase in remote work,” said the company responding to a query from The Hindu.

Two positive cases of influenza A(H1N1) have been reported in the city by e-com major Amazon. Sources said at the time of the detection they were away from the workplace. “With regard to COVID-19, the company has taken adequate measures such as travel restrictions,” added the source.

City office of Mercedes Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) too has reported cases of influenza A(H1N1). The German auto major’s office premise at Brigade Tech Gardens here has undergone extensive sanitisation and fumigation as a precautionary measure.

“The health and safety of our workforce is a top priority for us. The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority and we are supporting them with the medical assistance that they may need,” it said in a statement.