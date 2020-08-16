COVID-19: Those under home isolation allege harassment

They say they are being forced by Resident Welfare Associations and BBMP to admit themselves to hospitals or COVID Care Centres

Many who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home isolation have alleged that they are being harassed by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), apartment associations, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get themselves hospitalised or stay in COVID Care Centres.

People who spoke to The Hindu complained that their apartment associations and RWAs were compelling them to get admitted to hospitals even if they did not have symptoms.

“We were in a stressful situation when we learnt that we have tested positive and were in the process of making arrangements to procure groceries and medicines. At the same time, the association members said that we were a threat to the entire community and told that we should vacate. We had not come in contact with a single person from the other flats, yet we received this treatment,” said a resident of North Bengaluru.

Health officials of the BBMP have been receiving calls from patients asking them to intervene as their neighbours are harassing them. In some instances, the patients have even complained orally to the jurisdictional police station.

It is not just the RWAs or apartment associations. Some patients also have reported that they were being bombarded with calls from BBMP officials asking them to come and get themselves admitted to COVID Care Centres run by the government even if they did not have any symptoms.

“I live in an apartment in South Bengaluru and my entire family except my mother tested positive. The official insisted that we should be in a COVID Care Centre so that my mother does not get infected. After many calls, she finally relented after we explained that we had four bedrooms and were isolated from our mother,” said a 46-year-old software employee.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, BBMP, said that he had heard of such complaints at a recent meeting with the RWAs. “We have categorically told our officials that nobody should force a positive patient who is under home isolation to get admitted. People can only be asked to get admitted if they have severe symptoms or if they do not have the necessary infrastructure in their house to remain under isolation,” he said.