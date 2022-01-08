COVID-19: Third school in Hubballi sealed after eight students test positive

08 January 2022 21:19 IST

Amid apprehensions about educational institutions becoming hotspots of COVID-19 pandemic, another school in Hubballi has been sealed after eight students tested positive for the infection

Eight students of St Antony’s Public School located at Siddeshwar Park in Hubballi have been tested positive and this is the third school to be sealed in Hubbali. The other two schools are Railway School and Chetan Public School.

The district administration in coordination with the health officials and the school authorities conducted RT-PCR testing at the school and all the teaching, non-teaching staff, and students were screened for the infection. As eight students tested positive, the classes were suspended and the school had been sealed, authorities confirmed.

The Railway school was closed after a student and a teacher tested positive in the third week of December and in the genome sequencing it was revealed that both had contracted Omicron. Both have subsequently recovered and are under observation.Chetan Public School near Akshay Nagar in Hubballi too was closed after 11 students tested positive.

28 RPF personnel

Meanwhile as per the test results received on Saturday, 28 personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have tested positive and all the positive patients have been isolated. Meanwhile the district administration has initiated steps to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the RPF personnel and get them tested for the infection.