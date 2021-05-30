COVID-19 tests triple in Belagavi

The number of COVID-19 tests has more than tripled in Belagavi district after the government allowed Rapid Antigen Test.

On Sunday, officers conducted 7,764 tests against the 2,200 tests conducted till Thursday, on an average. Sunday’s figures include RT-PCR and RATs, officers said.

On Sunday, the district registered 1,027 new cases, pushing the number of active cases to 16,455. This is a reduction from last week, when total number of active cases crossed 22,000 cases. There were 1,734 discharged patients and five deaths.

As many as 536 persons have died of COVID-19-related complications in the district till now. The positivity rate has dropped to 22.8% and recovery rate has shot up to 100% in the last 10 days. Details such as bed availability can be had from https://belagavicovid19.com.