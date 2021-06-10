COVID-19: testing measures tightened in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) said on Thursday that if any new COVID-19 positive case is reported in a residential apartment in the city hereafter all the residing members of that apartment will be categorised as primary contacts and they will be subjected to sample testing to prevent further spread of the infection.

Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a statement that the positivity rate in the city presently stood at around 17%. It is necessary to increase the testing in all potential contacts and cases to contain the spread of the infection.

“It is imperative that the testing should be increased to decrease the spread of new cases. Therefore it becomes important to subject all primary contacts to testing,” he said.

“We request the complete cooperation of the flat owners’ association and residents of such apartments with the MCC and the Health Department in the best interest of the society,” Mr. Sridhar said.