COVID-19 testing crosses one lakh mark in Chamarajanagar molecular lab

Samples being checked at the Molecular Laboratory at the Department of Microbiology in Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences.

MYSURU

18 December 2020 22:55 IST

The lab also tests samples sent from far-off districts, such as Uttara Kannada, Davangere, and Gadag

The Molecular Lab at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar has successfully handled one lakh-plus swab tests using the RT-PCR method since May this year. Importantly, the lab also carried out tests of the samples sent from far-off districts, including Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Ramanagaram, and Tumakuru.

The district had remained a “green district” for a considerable period of time when other districts in the State reported a spurt in COVID-19 cases. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had appreciated the efforts for keeping the district free from the pandemic for a long time.

Tests per day

The samples was being sent to Mysuru for the tests since Chamarajanagar lacked the lab and the necessary devices for conducting the tests in the beginning. However, within a short span of time, the lab was set up on the premises of CIMS and the swab tests crossed one lakh mark in a span of eight months. On an average, 1,000 tests are done at the lab. There have been times when the number of tests had exceeded 1,000.

The lab has been upgraded into a facility for providing swab test results within 24 hours. When the cases had peaked, the lab and its staff had worked round the clock to handle the rush.

According to the district administration, the district could control the spread of the infection because of the efficiency of the lab which gave faster results. The case load has dropped substantially and faster swab tests was attributed as one of the reasons for controlling the pandemic.

Besides handling the swabs from the district, samples from other districts too were tested and the results were sent to the respective health authorities.

The lab comprises of the head of the department of microbiology, three researchers, eight lab technicians, seven data entry operators, and three multitasking staff.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said the lab staff displayed their commitment in the fight against the pandemic. The lab’s infrastructure can be used for carrying out tests for other diseases as well and the facility could be used for research purposes, he added.