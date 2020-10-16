Karnataka

COVID-19 testing costs further cut

The State government has further revised COVID-19 test costs. The ceiling for samples in private laboratories, including screening and confirmatory tests using the RT-PCR method, has been reduced from ₹1,600 to ₹1,200, inclusive of the cost of PPE kit. The rate will be ₹1,600, if the samples are collected at home.

The rate for testing of samples sent by the government to private laboratories, including screening and confirmatory tests, has been reduced from ₹1,200 to ₹800 per test, inclusive of the cost of PPE kit.

According to a circular issued on Friday, while the rate for sample collection and transportation of government-referred and private samples to the testing lab has been fixed at ₹400, the rate for RT-PCR test for government referred samples to private labs has been fixed at ₹800.

While ₹2,200 has been fixed for TRU-NAT test for privately given samples at private labs and ₹2,600 if samples are collected by the labs at home, ₹3,800 has been fixed for CB-NAAT test for privately given samples at private labs. This will increase to ₹4,200 if samples are collected at home.

The rate for Rapid Antibody Test/ELISA for privately given samples has been fixed at ₹500 and for Rapid Antigen Test for privately given samples at private labs at ₹700.

