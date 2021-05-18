COVID-19 test positivity rate crosses 55% in Mysuru

Even though COVID-19 cases have begun showing a dip over the last few days in Mysuru, the test positivity rate (TPR) soared to an unprecedented high of 55 per cent in the district for the last two successive days.

While the results declared on Sunday (May 16) that 1,980 samples had tested positive out of the total 3,550 tests that included 3,394 RT-PCR tests and 156 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), the results of Monday (May 17) showed that 1,916 samples had tested positive out of the total 3,439 tests.

The TPR of 55.71 per cent on Monday and 55.77 per cent on Sunday respectively was preceded by a TPR of 42.2 per cent on Saturday, 42.1 per cent on Friday, 42 per cent on Thursday and 40.5 per cent of Wednesday.

The high TPR in Mysuru has not only sent alarm bells ringing in certain quarters, but also had the twitterati sharing the screenshots and links of the Mysuru COVID-19 war room data on the TRP. “Mysore is reporting over 55 per cent TPR, which indicates the huge number of infections going undetected… Please ensure stricter checks and enforce masking and distancing at shops to curb the spread”, tweeted Arkadeep Banerjee, a data analyst, while Aruna Urs tweeted “Positivity rate in Mysuru is probably one of the highest ever recorded in the country?”.

The gradual increasing trend in TPR recorded earlier in the week and the sharp rise to 55.3 per cent on Sunday contrasts with a decline in the number of fresh cases reported every day. From an unprecedented 3,500 new cases reported on April 30, the numbers have gradually declined to less than 2,000 per day over the last two weeks.

But, the decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases reported by the authorities has also coincided with a sharp decline in the number of daily tests - from more than 6,000 till around April end to around 3,500 per day at present.

Mysore Sanjeev, convenor of Jeevan Raksha, a public-private partnership initiative, which is analysing COVID-19 trends across the country, said that in a pandemic, testing could be used as a weapon to fight against the virus or it could be used to “window dress” the gravity of the situation and cautioned against the latter.

But, officials reasoned that the testing was more ‘targeted’ now unlike the ‘mass’ testing earlier when teams of officials were carrying out tests at colleges, factories, malls and industries. “Now, it is targeted testing for people having symptoms or primary contacts. People are coming for tests when they have symptoms. Hence, the incidence is higher”, said Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Shilpa Nag.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri, in a recent interaction with reporters, said the daily testing target was cut to half by the State government after it was brought to notice of State-level officials that about 25 to 30 per cent of cases during the second wave were going undetected even by RT-PCR method. Most of the patients with false negatives were later developing severe lung infections and eventually succumbing to COVID-19, she said.

Ms .Sindhuri, who argued that a lot of cases of COVID-19 patients were worsening due to their delay in seeking medical assistance, said people should begin medical treatment and isolate themselves appropriately soon after onset of symptoms.

Instead of waiting for a COVID-19 test and subsequently for the results, which eats into the early 5 to 7 days from the onset of symptoms, Ms. Sindhuri said early intervention was the key for which the district administration has started the concept of Covid Mitras. All the 125-150 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district, besides the hospitals and Covid Care Centres, had been declared Covid Mitras, where people with symptoms can just walk in even without an RTPCR test and consult the health officials for suitable medical treatment.

