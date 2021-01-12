COVID-19 test not a must to attend classes

Students in intermediate semesters, who will return to colleges on January 15, are not required to produce a COVID-19 negative medical certificate, which was mandatory for final-year students when they resumed classes on November 17.
The Higher Education Department’s SOP issued on Tuesday states only those with symptoms have to get tested. This time, libraries and canteens will be open to students, but they have been asked to carry their own lunch boxes and water bottles. A press release issued by the department states that All colleges must be mapped with the closest primary health centre.
The department said attendance, either offline or online, is mandatory. Classrooms can only be filled to 50% of their seating capacity so that students can maintain physical distance from each other. Other SOPs that were mandated for final-year, such as submitting consent letters of parents, sanitisation of classroom and campus, and thermal screening will continue to be in force. NCC and NSS activities can also begin.
Teachers should send teaching material for each class via e-mail and platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram, for at least the current month. Lecturers should upload powerpoint presentations, videos, e-book, e-notes, audio book, and practice questions on the website.
