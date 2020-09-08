COVID-19 test must for those attending session: Kageri

Legislators, officials and journalists told to keep report ready

COVID-19 test before 72 hours has been made mandatory for legislators, officials and journalists for entering the Vidhana Soudha during the State legislature session commencing on September 21.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday told presspersons that all legislators, officials and journalists entering the Secretariat during the session should keep ready their test report.

Legislators have been told to undergo tests in taluk and district centres. Journalists and officials have to undergo tests on September 18 and facilities have been made at the Secretariat, he said.

Wearing masks and face shields has been made mandatory too. There would be no entry to the public during the session. All media personnel would be asked to cover the proceedings from the gallery (second floor). The Information and Public Relations Department would allocate seats for media personnel, he said.

Seating arrangements have been made inside the House for members and transparent sheets have been installed to maintain social distance. Official teams would guide members aged above 70, the Speaker said.

All members and Ministers have been told to meet delegations at their residences or at the legislators’ home. No delegations would be allowed inside the Secretariat during the session, he said.

Asked about the possibility of protests by members inside the House, he said: “Everyone knows about the pandemic.” However, the Business Advisory Committee would discuss modalities of conducting the session, taking of bills, and question hour.

All unstarred question-answers would be posted to members, Mr. Kageri said.