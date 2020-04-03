COVID-19 test for everyone quarantined at Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru

The Health Department has decided to test all those quarantined at Haj Bhavan on Thanisandra Main Road in Bengaluru.

As many as 134 people, many of whom neither belong to the Tablighi Jamaat nor attended the religious congregation held at Nizamuddin West in New Delhi last month, have been quarantined there.

G. Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer (DHO), who admitted on Thursday that most of those quarantined had not attended the meet and would be sent home after approval from higher officials, told The Hindu on Friday that it was now decided that they would all be tested.

“We tested 30 symptomatic persons on Thursday and all their reports came back negative. Now we are drawing samples of the remaining 104. Based on their results, and if they have completed 14 days since their return, we will send them home. As many as 68 persons who completed the 14-day quarantine after their return on Friday will also be sent home only after their swab test reports arrive on Saturday,” he said.

Following the mix-up of congregation attendees and those who did not belong to the Jamaat at the Bhavan, the inmates are worried that some of them who were “healthy” might have contracted the infection. The Hindu had reported on Friday that most of those quarantined were not part of the Tablighi Jamaat as they had been “picked up” based on the Centre’s list, which in turn was based on mobile numbers traced to Nizamuddin West area during the event.