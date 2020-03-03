COVID-19: techie did not show symptoms when screened at airport

The Health Department has said that the techie who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad was screened at the airport when he arrived, but did not have any symptoms of the disease.

The department also said that it had been able to contact 60 per cent of the the people, who the Bengaluru techie came in contact with. Health Minister B.S. Sreeramalu said that the department has ensured home isolation for all these people.

The department is also identifying and screening all those who had travelled from Dubai with the techie, 23 people who travelled with the techie from Bengaluru, 24 people who have been working with the techie for three days, and one roommate of the techie. He refused to divulge the company’s name.

The Minister said that around 630 beds have been reserved as isolation wards in government hospitals, while 1,689 beds have been reserved as isolation wards in private hospitals.