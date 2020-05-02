COVID-19 swab testing lab begins operation

The much-awaited COVID-19 swab testing lab started its operation at the District Government Hospital here on Saturday after getting clearance from the government.

According to officials, the lab has the capacity to test four samples every two hours and could test some 24 samples in a day.

The district administration has decided to use the lab only for emergency cases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, and Influenza-Like Illness or for those positive cases who have completed 14 days’ and have to be discharged after conducting final tests.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that while the lab will be testing emergency cases, other samples would be sent to Bangaluru as usual.

After the number of COVID-19 cases began rising in the district, the demand for opening a lab started gaining momentum. While the demand was first made before the previous district in-charge Minister B.C. Patil, it got met during the tenure of the present in-charge Minister Shashikala Jolle. During her last interaction with mediapersons here about a fortnight ago, she had promised to get a lab granted.