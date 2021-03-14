COVID-19: Surge in new cases not uniform

15 out of 30 districts in Karnataka have shown an increase

Even though the number of new COVID-19 infections in Karnataka last week showed an increase of 1,000 cases compared to the previous week, the surge does not appear to be uniform across the State.

While Bengaluru Urban accounted for 639 cases out of the increase of 1,000 cases in the State during the week ending March 11, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 10 districts reported a decline in number of cases during the week compared to the previous week while the numbers remained constant in five others.

However, 15 out of the 30 districts in the State have shown an increase in the week-on-week COVID-19 tally amid signs of an unmistakable surge in infections across the State.

The cases have shown an upward trend in Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Kolar, Ballari, Dharwad, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Bagalkot, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, and Chikkmagaluru, apart from Bengaluru Urban.

The number of new cases reported during the week ending Marh 11 in Davangere, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, and Ramanagaram have remained the same as the previous week.

The number of fresh infections began rising gradually from the week between February 19 to February 25 when 2,961 new cases were reported in the State compared the previous week’s tally of 2,809. Subsequently, cases rose to 3,606 between February 26 and March 4 before rising by another 1,000 during the week ending March 11 to reach a weekly tally of 4,606 cases.

The rise in the cases has also prompted the State government to revise the daily testing target in certain districts, besides issuing guidelines to restrict the number of people in gatherings at marriages, birthday parties, funerals and other functions.