COVID-19 surge continues in Mysuru region

05 May 2021 19:54 IST

Minister Suresh Kumar reviews situation in Chamarajanagar

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts continues unabated.

While Mysuru added 2,790 new cases on Wednesday, Mandya added 1,621 cases while Chamarajanagar added 553 new cases. Kodagu added 768 new cases while there were 219 discharges and it did not report any death.

With this the total number of active cases in Mysuru district has increased to 16,591 while there are 8,309 actives cases in Mandya district. The number of active cases in Chamarajanagar is 3,400.

The taluk-wise figures indicate that in Mysuru district, Mysuru city is the worst affected reporting as many as 1,633 new cases while Mysuru taluk has added 214 new cases. Periyapatana has added 91 cases, T.Narsipur 172, H.D.Kote 184, K.R.Nagar 217, Hunsur 131 and Nanjangud 148 cases.

Minister for Education Suresh Kumar, who is in charge of Chamarajanagar district, reviewed the situation in the town on Wednesday and held extensive discussions with health experts and medical professionals. The Minister visited the district hospital in Chamarajanagar town and interacted with the patients and apprised himself of the kind of treatment being imparted.

‘’Even I was affected with COVID-19 and have come out of it and there is nothing to worry. We are all warriors and will come out of this together’’, said the Minister by way of infusing the patients with courage.

There are 167 patients in the district hospital in Chamarjanagar and 26 are on ventilator while 47 are in the ICU. The Minister – who wore a PPE – also interacted with a COVID-19 positive woman who had given birth to a child in the morning.