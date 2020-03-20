COVID-19 | Stern action to be taken against those violating restrictions

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha speaking at a press conference on matters related to COVID-19 in Udupi on Thursday.

UDUPI

20 March 2020 07:21 IST

Tahsildars, EOs asked to oversee implementation

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Thursday that stern action would be taken against those found violating the restrictions announced by the district administration for checking the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that the administration had already announced the restrictions under Section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code throughout the district. He had directed the officers and the Police Department to take stern action against any violation of the restrictions.

Stricter restrictions were announced on March 18 because the administration had found the restrictions announced earlier were not being followed properly. Tahsildars and executive officers of taluk panchayats had been instructed to oversee the implementation of the restrictions. A monitoring committee under him was keeping a close vigil on the implementation of the restrictions, he said.

Already, there were a 10-bed isolation ward at the District Government Hospital, a five-bed isolation ward at the Kundapur and Karkala taluk government hospitals and a 20-bed isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for handling COVID-19 cases.

Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact these telephone numbers: 9663957222 or 9663950222 or the health helpline 104 and the Health Department would send an ambulance to pick them up. They should not use any other mode of transport to reach the hospitals, he said.

There was adequate supply of laboratory equipment, masks and personal protection equipment with the District Surveillance Unit. Proper directions had been given to the Manipal Academy of Higher Education Student Affairs Committee with regard to COVID-19.

Since February 27, 237 persons had come to the district from foreign countries, and at present, 27 were under home quarantine. Necessary precautionary measures had been taken in the district as per the Epidemic Act, he said.

People should not unnecessarily visit the government departments at the District Offices Complex except for emergency work. They could telephone the departments concerned for their work and it would be carried out. This measure was being taken to avoid unnecessary crowding at the complex, he said.

To a query, Mr. Jagadeesha said that if any person under home quarantine was found moving outside, action would be taken against him. The administration had banned the performance of Yakshagana shows and holding of weekly markets in the district. Yet, if anyone was found violating the order, cases would be booked against them, he said.