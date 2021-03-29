COVID-19 | Steep rise in fatalities, ICU cases

Karnataka on Monday saw a steep rise in ICU cases and fatalities. From 136 ICU cases last Monday (March 22), the number rose to 227.

The number of deaths too rose from 10 to 16 (on a single day) in the last one week. With this, the toll touched 12,520 in the State. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

The number of new cases was fewer than that reported on Sunday as the number of tests conducted on weekends is usually low. With 2,792 new cases, the total number rose to 9,89,804. Of these, 1,742 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As many as 1,964 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 9,53,416. The number of active patients also shot up to 23,849. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.20%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.57%.

As many as 87,197 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 83,142 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,11,95,741.

Vaccination

As many as 17,83,887 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 5,45,198 persons above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

On Monday, as many as 73,783 senior citizens and 28,361 above 45 years with comorbidities took the jab till 7.30 p.m. Besides, 603 and 255 persons in both these categories respectively took the second dose.

Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban has recorded the highest numbers — 3,54,820 and 84,248 — respectively in both these categories. While Udupi recorded the highest number of second dose vaccinations in both these categories, none in Bengaluru Urban took the second dose.

So far, a total of 5,55,846 healthcare workers and 2,30,669 frontline workers have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,39,420 healthcare workers have taken the second dose.