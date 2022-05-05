COVID-19: State sees marginal rise with 191 new cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported 191 new cases taking the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 1.61%. The weekly TPR touched 1.44% and the total number of cases rose to 39,48,283.

Of the new cases, 171 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,060. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 138 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,06,327. Active cases touched 1,854.

As many as 11,830 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 7,909 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,59,15,530.