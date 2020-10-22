COVID-19: State sees highest single-day recovery

22 October 2020 22:44 IST

13,550 persons were discharged on Thursday

The State on Thursday reported 5,778 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number to 7,88,551. With 74 new deaths, the toll rose to 10,770. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 13,550 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,84,835. This is the highest number of recoveries made on a single day so far.

Of the remaining 92,927 active cases, 940 patients are being monitored in the Intensive Care Units.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 5.38%, Case Fatality Rate touched 1.28%.

In Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,807 cases taking the tally to 3,18,366. With 36 of the 74 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,667. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 58,431.

As many as 1,07,354 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,853 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 70,60,189.