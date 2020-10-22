Karnataka

COVID-19: State sees highest single-day recovery

The State on Thursday reported 5,778 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number to 7,88,551. With 74 new deaths, the toll rose to 10,770. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 13,550 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,84,835. This is the highest number of recoveries made on a single day so far.

Of the remaining 92,927 active cases, 940 patients are being monitored in the Intensive Care Units.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 5.38%, Case Fatality Rate touched 1.28%.

In Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,807 cases taking the tally to 3,18,366. With 36 of the 74 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,667. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 58,431.

As many as 1,07,354 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,853 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 70,60,189.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 10:45:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-state-sees-highest-single-day-recovery/article32921909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY