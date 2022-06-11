COVID-19: State reports 562 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Saturday saw 562 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,55,871. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 2.07% and the weekly TPR touched 1.93%. Of the new cases, 545 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,066. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded. As many as 352 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 39,12,376. The active cases touched 3,387.

As many as 27,123 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,659 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,65,82,829.