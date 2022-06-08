Karnataka reports 376 new COVID-19 cases

BBMP Health worker collecting swab for testing COVID-19 at Majestic in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

June 08, 2022 21:11 IST

With zero deaths, the Karnataka’s toll remained 40,066

Karnataka on Wednesday saw 376 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 39,54,313. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 1.61% and the weekly TPR touched 1.64%. Of the new cases, 358 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,066. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 231 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,11,582. Active cases touched 2,623.

As many as 23,246 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 17,339 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,65,11,106.