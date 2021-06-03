COVID-19: State reports 16,387 fresh infections, 463 deaths

Bengaluru

03 June 2021 01:00 IST

As many as 21,199 persons were discharged on Wednesday

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 16,387 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 26,35,122. Of these, 4,095 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With 463 deaths, the toll rose to 30,017. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 21,199 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 23,12,060. The State now has 2,93,024 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.82%.

As many as 1,45,923 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,07,846 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,99,99,107.

Meanwhile, the Medical Education Department has announced payment of risk incentives to staff of COVID-19 testing laboratories in 20 medical colleges in the State. While Group ‘D’ workers and nurses in these labs will be paid a monthly incentive of ₹10,000 and ₹8,000 respectively, research scientists, research assistants, lab technicians, data entry operators will be paid ₹5,000 monthly incentive, according to an official order.

