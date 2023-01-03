ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: State does a U-turn on seven-day home quarantine norm 

January 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Three days after making seven days home quarantine mandatory for asymptomatic international passengers arriving in the State from five high risk countries — China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand — besides Hong Kong, Karnataka on Tuesday withdrew this norm. 

Following recommendations by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the Health Department had issued a circular on December 31 mandating seven days home quarantine for international passengers from the high risk countries.

However, in a fresh circular on Tuesday, the department said the December 31 circular for international passengers has been withdrawn. Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the State is falling in line with the Centre’s guidelines that do not permit quarantine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under pressure?

However, sources said the norm was withdrawn following pressure from various quarters, especially from the industry and commerce sector. With many companies having their headquarters in high risk countries such as China, Singapore and Japan, the home quarantine rule was seen as an obstacle for company representatives from these countries visiting Bengaluru, sources pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US