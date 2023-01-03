COVID-19: State does a U-turn on seven-day home quarantine norm 

January 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three days after making seven days home quarantine mandatory for asymptomatic international passengers arriving in the State from five high risk countries — China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand — besides Hong Kong, Karnataka on Tuesday withdrew this norm.

Following recommendations by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the Health Department had issued a circular on December 31 mandating seven days home quarantine for international passengers from the high risk countries.

However, in a fresh circular on Tuesday, the department said the December 31 circular for international passengers has been withdrawn. Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the State is falling in line with the Centre’s guidelines that do not permit quarantine.

Under pressure?

However, sources said the norm was withdrawn following pressure from various quarters, especially from the industry and commerce sector. With many companies having their headquarters in high risk countries such as China, Singapore and Japan, the home quarantine rule was seen as an obstacle for company representatives from these countries visiting Bengaluru, sources pointed out.