COVID-19: State announces ₹1,610-crore relief package

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a ₹1,610-crore relief package to help those in distress owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcement is aimed at helping a cross-section of affected people — including small and large industrialists, weavers, flower growers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, construction workers, barbers, and washermen.

Flower growers, who have taken up cultivation on an estimated 11,687 hectares of land and have suffered huge losses with markets closing, have been given a one-time compensation of ₹25,000 per hectare. The Chief Minister said compensation would be offered for cultivation on land up to a maximum of one hectare. Mr. Yediyurappa said the government was also in the process of announcing a similar package for growers of vegetables and fruits.

In a bid to help revive MSMEs which have suffered huge production losses owing to the lockdown, the Chief Minister announced that their monthly fixed charges in electricity bills would be waived for two months. Similarly, payment of fixed charges in the electricity bills of large industries have been deferred without penalty and interest for two months.

The CM said the government had provided a one-time compensation of ₹2,000 to 11.8 lakh construction workers of the total 15.8 lakh registered. While the remaining would get the benefit soon, the government would provide an additional ₹3,000 to all, he said.