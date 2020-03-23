COVID-19: SSLC examination put off

The State government has decided to postpone the SSLC examination and one second pre-university (PU) examination that was scheduled for Monday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The SSLC exam was scheduled to start on March 27 and end on April 9.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, after an early morning meeting with Cabinet Ministers on Sunday, told presspersons that the SSLC exam would be postponed. The announcement on postponing the II PU examination was made in the evening after the government announced a lockdown in nine districts, said S.R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Fresh dates

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said the fresh dates would be announced in the first week of April.

Over 8.48 lakh students have registered to write the SSLC exam.

Initially, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had decided to take precautionary measures, including allowing students to write the exam wearing masks, keeping sanitiser in the exam halls, and changing the seating arrangements to ensure that there was sufficient distance between the students.

Teachers to get leave

Meanwhile, the State government has also announced that teachers of government and aided schools will get holiday till March 31. Mr. Kumar said teachers would have to prepare the academic calender for the next year.