COVID-19 spread is under check, says Dharwad Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic was under control in the district and people should not unnecessarily panic over it.

Speaking after felicitating the nurses at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital who are serving COVID-19 patients in Hubballi, he said all steps were being taken to check the spread of the disease.

Mr. Patil said that because of the changed weather in the wake of monsoon, chances of people contracting the infection were more and thus, citizens should stop going out of their homes without valid reason. Mr. Patil also said that as more tests were being conducted in the wake of capacity enhancement of the testing facilities in the district, the district had recorded an increase in cases in quick succession.

“However there is nothing to worry about. The nurses and doctors are giving treatment to the patients by following precautionary measures, including wearing PPE kits. They are doing a commendable job and there should not be any discrimination against them because of their work,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that apart from the 250 beds at KIMS Hospital for COVID-19 patients, an additional 500 beds were available in other hospitals. He said experts doctors were treating patients and the recovery rate was very good.

Honoured

Earlier in the day, Mr. Patil, along with municipal commissioner Suresh Itnal and KIMS director Ramalingappa Antaratani, felicitated 11 nurses, including Manjula Kotare, Kamala, Balakrishna, Gangamma Ballari, Shweta Banna, Asha S.B., Jyothi D.C., and Rajeshwari H. The speakers lauded the service of the nurses during this time of crisis.