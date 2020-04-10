COVID-19 spread: Doctor recommends switching from contact lenses to glasses

In the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19, ophthalmologist K. Bhujang Shetty has advised those wearing contact lenses to switch to eyeglasses as a preventive measure.

“Not many know that the virus can also enter the body through the eyes when people touch their face after coming in contact with infected surfaces such as doorknobs, keys, and tables. Glasses provide extra protection by shielding eyes from any virus particles that may be floating in the air,” said Dr. Shetty, who is also chairman of Narayana Nethralaya.

“Although it is more likely that people will catch the infection through the mouth and nose, there are chances of the virus entering through the eyes. During the course of a day, people tend to touch their face and eyes almost 20 times an hour, knowingly or unknowingly. Users of contact lenses end up touching their eyes and face frequently, increasing the risk of infection,” he said.