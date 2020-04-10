Karnataka

COVID-19 spread: Doctor recommends switching from contact lenses to glasses

In the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19, ophthalmologist K. Bhujang Shetty has advised those wearing contact lenses to switch to eyeglasses as a preventive measure.

“Not many know that the virus can also enter the body through the eyes when people touch their face after coming in contact with infected surfaces such as doorknobs, keys, and tables. Glasses provide extra protection by shielding eyes from any virus particles that may be floating in the air,” said Dr. Shetty, who is also chairman of Narayana Nethralaya.

“Although it is more likely that people will catch the infection through the mouth and nose, there are chances of the virus entering through the eyes. During the course of a day, people tend to touch their face and eyes almost 20 times an hour, knowingly or unknowingly. Users of contact lenses end up touching their eyes and face frequently, increasing the risk of infection,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 10:33:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-spread-doctor-recommends-switching-from-contact-lenses-to-glasses/article31312356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY