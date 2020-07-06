COVID-19 spike: UoM to work with 50 per cent staff

06 July 2020 16:50 IST

Examination section employee tests positive; VC Secretariat to function from Vignana Bhavan instead of Crawford Hall which is closed as a precautionary measure for next days

The functions of the University of Mysore Secretariat, including the office of Vice-Chancellor, have been temporarily shifted to the Vignana Bhavan near Hunsur Road from the iconic Crawford Hall building after an employee of the Examination Section tested positive to COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the meetings, routine functions and all other activities scheduled at the Crawford Hall will take place at the Vignana Bhavan for the next 10 days. A team of workers from the Mysuru City Corporation fumigated the Crawford Hall and the Pariksha Bhavan premises on Bogadi Road.

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases and employees’ demand, the university will function with 50 per cent of staff, based on the work schedules, from Monday onwards.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the report of the employee of Pariksha Bhavan (Examination Section) testing positive came on Saturday evening. The entire building was sanitised. As the staff had visited the Crawford Hall on official work, the building premises too was fumigated.

Mr. Kumar said the anxious employees of the Bhavan as well as other departments sought leave after the case and spurt in infections in Mysuru.

Hereafter, Vignana Bhavan will function as the VC’s Secretariat with meetings, webinars and other activities happening here.