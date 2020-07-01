COVID-19 spike: Mysuru businesses to close at 6 p.m.

01 July 2020 18:04 IST

Penalty for not wearing mask in public places is now ₹200

MYSURU

All businesses in Mysuru will remain closed from 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. from Friday onwards in the wake of spike in COVID-19 tally over the last few days.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, after a high-level meeting here with the MP and MLAs and senior officials on Wednesday, said traders engaged in vegetable and fruit sale at the APMC market here in the early hours would be subjected to random testing to prevent the spread.

The businesses in APMC yard start at 4 a.m. The traders are supposed to ensure social distancing in the market. All safety precautions must be complied with strictly and directions in this regard had been given to the district administration and the city police for effective implementation of rules, the Minister added.

The Mysuru City Corporation, which was slapping a fine of ₹100 on individuals not wearing face masks in public places, had been asked to impose a higher penalty of ₹200 on the violators.

The meeting also decided to test the policemen above 55 years of age for COVID-19, Mr. Somashekar added.