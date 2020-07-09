COVID-19 spike: DC tells MP, MLAs to put off events

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Thursday urged the elected representatives, including the MP, MLAs and MLCs, to put off events in which they are participating as a precautionary measure in view of surging cases of COVID-19.

In a statement here, he cited the spiralling cases and rising fatality rate as reasons for making the appeal for putting off all events such as ground-breaking ceremonies, inaugurations and other functions/gatherings in the interest of public health safety.

In case of an emergency, events can be organised in a symbolic manner with participants not exceeding 20 persons.

Meanwhile, the Chamundi hill temple and Uttanahalli temple will remain closed for the public and devotees from July 10 to 14 and on July 17. These measures had been taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases to restrict public gatherings. An order in this regard was issued by the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday.

Barring the residents of Chamundi Hills, no others are allowed to visit the hilltop and the temple. The order also applies to those wishing to visit the temple climbing the steps. The vardhantotsava of Goddess Chamundeshwari had been scheduled on July 13. The temple priests are allowed to perform the daily rituals and on Friday in view of ‘Ashada’ season.