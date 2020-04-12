COVID-19: Six patients linked to Nanjangud pharma company discharged

Seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital here on Sunday. Six of them were patients linked to the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics Ltd. while one was a person who returned from abroad.

Now, the total number of active cases is 39, bringing some relief to the medical teams in Mysuru striving to stabilise patients. Two patients were discharged a while ago, and one of them was the employee of the pharma company who tested positive first. A 32-year-old contact of P-88 linked to the pharma company tested positive on Sunday.

The rising number of cases, particularly those linked to the company, has caused a lot of unease here as Mysuru is second only to Bengaluru in cities with the most cases in Karnataka. Nanjangud is considered one of the COVID-19 clusters and strict lockdown measures have been in place in the town after it was declared a containment zone and hundreds placed in quarantine.

Following feedback from the patients discharged on Sunday, a facility for hot water has been arranged at the COVID-19 hospital, according to officials.

In view of the discharge of seven patients, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar thanked the entire hospital team, all field teams, including the police, health and local body functionaries, quarantine monitoring team, and surveillance teams for their support and cooperation.

Investigation

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said the police were investigating the pharma case from various angles and the origin of the infection was being verified. “A notice was served on the company and the police received certain documents essential to the investigation,” he said, adding that the management was cooperating with the probe. He said the company registers and CCTV footage from its plant have also been collected.

The SP also said the company underwent an audit some time ago and a team had been to the plant. “Even this angle is being probed and details collected of the health conditions of those who were part of the auditing,” he said on Saturday.

With regard to raw materials shipped from China, the results of samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, were awaited, he said.