COVID-19: Single-day jump crosses 3,000 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

15 July 2020 23:56 IST

60 of the 87 fatalities reported in Bengaluru

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka in 24 hours breached the 3,000 mark on Wednesday.

With 3,176 new cases — the highest single-day jump so far — the total number inched up to 47,253. Bengaluru continued to clock the highest numbers among all districts, with 1,975 cases reported from the city.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths owing to COVID-19 also touched a new high in the State, with 87 fatalities reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 928. Here too, Bengaluru accounted for the highest number, at 60, followed by six in Mysuru, five in Dharwad, three each in Uttara Kannada and Bagalkot, and two each in Chickballapur and Raichur. One death each has been reported in Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, and Ramanagaram.

As many as 597 patients are admitted in intensive care units as on Wednesday. Of the total 47,253 patients tested positive so far, 18,466 patients have been discharged.

The number of samples tested in the State so far is 9,02,026. Of the total 22,204 tests conducted on Wednesday, 18,082 tested negative.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar announced that the government would give an incentive of ₹5,000 to cured patients willing to donate plasma.

In another development, private medical establishments have said that they are faced with a severe shortage of doctors and other medical staff, making functioning difficult.