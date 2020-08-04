COVID-19: Siddaramaiah had come in contract with hundreds of people

Bengaluru

04 August 2020 20:39 IST

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was primary contact to hundreds of people, including Congress office-bearers, legislators, party workers, lawyers, and journalists, over the past few days.

On July 27, he participated in two meetings and a protest in Bengaluru launched by the party against ‘Operation Lotus’. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, working presidents Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed, MLAs and MLCs, and scores of party workers participated in the protest.

In the morning of the same day, the former Chief Minister held a meeting with party leaders, and later in the evening, with legal experts. He discussed the shortcomings of the amendments made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961 by the BJP government.

On July 30, he visited his home town Mysuru and participated in an interaction programme with journalists, organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association. At that meeting, he said the Congress was considering a proposal to move the courts against the “anti-farmer” amendments to the land reforms Act. Besides a large number of journalists, former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, Congress MLC Dharmasena, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, and former Mysuru Paints and Varnishes chairman H.A. Venkatesh were also present in the hall where the programme was held.

On July 31, he addressed a press conference in Mandya. Besides the former legislators of Mandya district, party spokesman Brijesh Kalappa was present there.

But Mr. Siddaramaiah did not participate in any meetings or functions in the last three days, according to sources in the party.