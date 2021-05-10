COVID-19: Siddaramaiah demands total lockdown in Karnataka

Bengaluru

10 May 2021 19:59 IST

As a few industries have been permitted to operate during the 14-day lockdown, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded that the government impose a total lockdown for containing COVID-19 in the State.

He said the current partial lockdown till May 24 would not help in containing the spread of the virus.

The government has permitted the functioning of agro-based industries and manufacturing industries, as well as weddings at home, limiting the number of people to 40, during the lockdown.

Citing examples of a decline in the spread of the virus in neighbouring States that clamped a total lockdown, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the existing partial lockdown would not help in containing the rise in COVID-19 cases as people daily go to markets for purchasing commodities and to industries for work.

The Congress leader also urged the government to ensure supply of foodgrains and other daily necessities to the poor during the lockdown.

Participating in a programme to distribute food items to the poor at Pulakeshinagar constituency in the city, he said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure the supply of beds, oxygen, and other drugs for COVID-19 patients. Congress legislators have been distributing food kits to the needy in their constituencies, he added.