COVID-19: Shivamogga DC holds meeting

December 22, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has appealed to the public to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly to avoid the spread of the infection. He has also instructed the officers to be prepared to face the cases, if any.

He held a meeting with the officers on Friday and reviewed the preparedness. There was no need to panic about the new subvariant of the virus. However, the public should follow the guidelines. Those aged 60, pregnant, children, and those with comorbidities should wear masks in public places, he said.

The DC directed the officers to ensure ICUs, beds with the oxygen supply facility, laboratories, ambulances, and necessary medicine were kept ready. Patients with SARI and ILI symptoms should be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli said between December 1 and 21, the department had tested 554 samples. Every day, 130 samples would be collected. “We are prepared to face the situation. McGann Hospital has 950 beds, 80 ventilators and an oxygen supply facility. There is no shortage of essential medicine,” he said.

Additional DC Siddalinga Reddy, Assistant Commissioner Satyanarayana and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.