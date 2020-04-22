Karnataka

COVID-19: seven new cases in Karnataka

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the total in the State to 425.

These include 17 deaths and 129 discharged persons.

While five of the new cases are from Kalaburgi, two are from Bengaluru Urban.

Bengaluru Urban has reported cases after a gap of three days.

