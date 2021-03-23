COVID-19: Second peak looms large as daily cases cross 100-mark in Mysuru

MYSURU

23 March 2021 23:18 IST

Among the infected are students after the Health Department stepped up testing in schools, colleges

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be peaking in Mysuru after a long gap as 100 positive cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest since the last four months.

The second wave of the pandemic, as feared over the last few days, is looming large with the sharp rise in cases, putting the health authorities on alert.

Out of 100 cases on Tuesday, 78 are from the contacts of the infected persons while 17 are ILI cases and five SARI.

With this, the number of active cases has touched 416 with 85 admitted in designated COVID-19 hospital and 169 in various private hospitals. The number of infected persons in COVID-19 care centres set up by the government and the private hospitals also rose. However, no deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Sources in the Health Department told The Hindu that the cases may rise further as testing had been scaled up with nearly 6,000 swab tests being done daily.

Nearly half of the cases detected on Tuesday are linked to students of a nursing college here and a school in Bannur town, after testing in schools, colleges and hostels was escalated to contain the upsurge.

“More nursing colleges are under the lens since many students from Kerala are pursuing courses there. A Kerala student tested positive soon after her return recently. Though she was asymptomatic, a few other students tested positive after the testing was done based on the contact tracing and also en masse testing,” a senior health official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has told the airport, railway and KSRTC authorities to keep a tab on passengers from Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala and Chandigarh which have reported a spike, based on the government directions issued on March 22. “COVID-19 negative report after a test done in the last 72 hours is a must and they must ensure it from the passengers ascertaining to which State they belonged,” she said.

The airlines should consider issuing boarding passes to passengers from these States who bring the negative reports. “The onus is on the railways and the KSRTC authorities to check the passengers,” Ms Sindhuri said, adding that Mysuru is one among eight districts in the State which has reported a spike in infections.

Sources in the Health Department said passengers not bringing the negative report were sent back to Kerala at the Bavali check-post on the Karnataka-Kerala border in Mysuru district. “With the sharp rise in cases and strict guidelines from the government, checking has been stepped up at the checkpost with entry only to those having the report done within 72 hours. Many were sent back in the last few days,” the sources add.