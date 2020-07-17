COVID-19: Sec. 144 imposed in Gadag

HUBBALLI

17 July 2020 17:01 IST

It will be in force from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on July 17

In the wake of surge in number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gadag district, Deputy Commissioner M. Sundareshbabu has imposed prohibitory orders in the district with some exemptions as a precautionary measure.

According to an order issued by him, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in force from 8 p.m. on Friday (July 17) to 5 a.m. on July 27.

The Deputy Commissioner has also listed out the exemptions given and restrictions on various activities and has said that the prohibitory orders were being imposed in the interest of public health.

Restricted

Mr. Sundareshbabu has said in the order that all types of commercial activities and shops and commercial establishments would be allowed to function from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. No public gathering, meeting, fairs or weekly bazaars or congregation would be allowed barring marriage ceremonies that were fixed before the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

There would be completed Sunday lockdown on July 19 and 26 as announced earlier.

No pass required

The Deputy Commissioner has clarified that there was no need for any pass or permit for inter-State and inter-district travel. However those coming from other States would have to strictly adhere to the COVID-advisory issued already.

Mr. Sundareshbabu has also warned against unnecessary movement of people and vehicles. Those stepping out of their houses without any valid reason or for emergency would be dealt with as per law, he has said.

The Deputy Commissioner has denotified 9 containment zones in Gadag district, which were earlier declared as containment zones due to a number of cases of COVID-19 pandemic.