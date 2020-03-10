COVID-19 scare: UoM puts off seminars, conferences

The COVID-19 scare has not spared even the centres of higher learning with the University of Mysore resolving to ban large gatherings inside its Manasagangontri campus here as a precautionary measure, acting on the advisory of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

With this, seminars, workshops and other academic and training sessions which had been lined up this month had been either put off or cancelled, according to the universities authorities.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the measure had been taken based on the UGC advisory issued on March 5 for combating the threat of Novel Coronavirus (2019) as a collective effort for the prevention of the disease.

Prof. Kumar said a lot of academic programmes and gatherings are usually planned in March every year. “I have banned gatherings of more than 100 people and circulars had been issued to the departments in this regard. It could be seminars, workshops or any session. The departments have been asked to either put off or cancel the events till March 20 as a safety measure. The situation would be reviewed afterwards.”

The Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy has indefinitely put off the national conference on “Sustainable and inclusive urban development of India” scheduled on March 12 and 13. The seminars scheduled on Tuesday also put off or cancelled.

The UGC circular said any student and staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days. Faculty should also be on alert towards any student with signs and symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and should immediately have the student tested.

The UGC has asked the universities to ensure disinfection of frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, switches, desk tops and hand railings besides asking them to provide alcohol-based hand cleaners and sanitisers in frequented spots and ensuring the availability of soap and water in rest rooms at all times.

All classrooms and rest rooms should have foot-operated pedal bins lined with plastic bags and the health status of students and the staff in hostels should be monitored on regular basis. In case of any suspected cases, the local medical authorities should be called for examination, a letter from UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.