COVID-19 scare: Trains cancelled due to poor patronisation

Mysuru

19 March 2020 20:33 IST

The COVID-19 scare coupled with social distancing and the imperatives of avoiding non-essential travel has resulted in poor patronisation of trains and an increase in cancellation of booked tickets.

As a result, the South Western Railway has decided to cancel the services of 12 trains stating that it was taking the measure due to poor patronisation in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

The services of Train No.16023/16024 Mysuru-Yelahanka- Mysuru, Malgudi Express has been cancelled from March 20 to March 31.

Similarly, Train No.16557/16558 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru, Rajya Rani Express will not ply from March 20 to March 31, according to a railway release.

Train No. 17325 Belagavi-Mysuru Vishwamanava Express will not operate from March 21 to April 1 and the corresponding service of Train No.17326 from Mysuru to Belagavi will remain cancelled from March 20 to March 31.

The authorities have also cancelled the service of Train No.11065 Mysuru to Renigunta weekly express which was to operate on March 20 and March 27 and the corresponding service from Renigunta to Mysuru on March 21 and March 28.

Likewise, Train No.16217 Mysuru to Sainagar Shirdi weekly express will not operate on March 23 and March 30 and the journey in the return direction of Train No.16218 Sainagar Shirdi to Mysuru weekly express on March 24 and March 31 stands cancelled.

The railway authorities have cancelled the Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Janshatabdi superfast express from March 20 to March 31 and the services of Train No.06539/06540 Yasvantpur- Shivamogga Town-Yasvantpur express for March 20, 24, 25, 26, 27 and March 31stands cancelled.

The other trains that have been cancelled for a limited period include Train No.16541 Yasvantpur to Pandharpur weekly express for its journey commencing on March 19 and 26 and the return journey on March 20 and 27.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of tickets has reached a new high and it is almost 300 per cent of the normal. An official in the Mysuru Division said that the footfall at the Mysuru railway station has comedown. Based on the current booking ticket sales it was pointed out that the number of outbound passengers has declined from a peak of nearly 28,000 per day to around 18,000 to 19000 passengers per day.