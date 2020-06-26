COVID-19 scare restricts entry to Kodagu temples

Even as COVID-19 cases are swelling in Kodagu, the ‘darshan’ timing in the district’s famous pilgrim sites, including Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, has been restricted for a period of 15 days from June 28. The decision was taken to combat the pandemic.

The district had no new infections for a long time but cases spiked over the last few days, forcing the authorities to act swiftly.

Sri Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri, Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery shrine at Talacauvery will remain closed for devotees from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. “There won’t be any darshan to the public at the temples in the specified time,” according to the Executive Officer, Sri Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery Temple.

However, the temples’ daily routines will continue as usual and the devotees had been requested to cooperate since the decision had been taken in the interest of public health safety, the temple authorities said.

The temples will be open from 6 a.m. to 8,30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Six more COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, six more positive cases have been reported in Kodagu on Friday, taking the COVID-1 tally to 36 with 33 active cases.

A couple and their two-year-old child, who had returned from Bengaluru and stayed at Undi in Virajpet taluk and Nellihudikeri in Somwarpet taluk, have tested positive. A 28-year-old resident of Shanivarasanthe, who has a travel history to Pune, also tested positive.

A 23-year-old Sharjah returnee from Kondangeri in Virajpet taluk has contracted the infection. Another returnee from Bengaluru, a 46-year-old man from Hulase near Kushalnagar, has tested positive. All of them had been shifted to the COVID-19 hospital after the lab reports confirmed their infection.

Three containment zones had been declared at Undi, Nellihudikeri and Hulase villages in view of the new cases.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu Chamber of Commerce said shops across the district will be open from 6 a.m. to noon from June 27 to July 4, to restrict public movement over the surge in contagion.