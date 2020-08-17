COVID-19 scare: Flower business shut at Devaraja Market

MYSURU

17 August 2020 20:35 IST

Wholesale, retail flower traders told to shut their shops from August 19 to 22 ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festival to avoid festive rush; JK Grounds will be available for operating business

For the second successive festive season, Mysuru’s major flower markets, particularly at the century-old Devaraja Market, will remain temporarily closed as a precaution against COVID-19 which is spreading at an alarming rate here. The flower traders can instead set up makeshift shops at JK Grounds near the railway station.

The retail and wholesale flower traders at the Devaraja Market had been asked to keep their shops shut from August 19 to 22 to avoid rush of people ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

The authorities said the flower market gets choked with shoppers ahead of festivals and it was impossible to maintain social distancing, which was one of the key precautions for controlling the spread, in such a scenario.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Monday issued an order for the closure of markets for four days. The market is under MCC control. The measure had been taken to control the pandemic, he said.

Such a step was taken by the MCC during the Varamahalakshmi festival last month and the flower merchants – wholesale and retail – operated business at JK Grounds. Based on the public response, the MCC decided to continue the arrangement for the upcoming festival.