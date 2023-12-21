GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 scare: DC inspects Bavali check-post on Kerala border

December 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As the new COVID-19 variant in neighboring Kerala has triggered a scare with the State authorities issuing an alert, the district administration in Mysuru has taken note of the advisory issued by the State government and assessing precautions taken at the border check-posts.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday visited the Bavali check-post along Kerala border on Mysuru-Manandavai Road and inspected the precautionary steps taken. He also checked the surveillance being carried by the health teams deployed at the check-post following the advisory. The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri.

The local health authorities apprised the Deputy Commissioner on the measures taken and the screening being done for the commuters entering Karnataka from Kerala through Bavali. They also explained about the awareness drives being done in the area and advised the community on the precautions to be taken during cross-border travel.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.