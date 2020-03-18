COVID-19 scare: 10,000 Infosys trainees to leave Mysuru campus

Infosys has approached KSRTC to provide transport to the trainees from its Mysuru campus. File photo

Mysuru

18 March 2020 15:09 IST

The departure of the trainees to their respective destinations will begin from Thursday

In view of the scare over COVID-19, about 10,000 trainees are scheduled to leave the Global Education Centre of IT behemoth Infosys in Mysuru.

The departure of the trainees to their respective destinations will begin from Thursday and is expected to continue over the next one week.

Reckoned to be the world’s largest corporate education centre, the Global Education Centre of Infosys with a built up area of 1.44 million sq. ft can accommodate as many 14,000 trainees at a given time.

The trainees are going by different modes – bus, train and air – to their respective destinations across the country. Infosys has approached KSRTC to provide transport to the trainees from its Mysuru campus.

KSRTC had set up five reservation counters on the campus on Wednesday to provide transport to the trainees not only to their final destination in different parts of South India, but also to provide connectivity to Mysuru City Railway Station, besides Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL) in Bengaluru. KSRTC buses will start plying from the campus to different destinations from Thursday.

“Whoever is going by bus can book the tickets from our reservation counters. Some of them are going by flights. So, we are operating KSRTC’s Flybus service from Infosys to KIAL. The trainees who are travelling by train will be dropped at the railway station”, B.T. Prabhakar Reddy, KSRTC’s Chief Traffic Manager, Bengaluru, told The Hindu.

The number of buses to be deployed depends on the demand. “KSRTC is ready to deploy as many premium buses as they want. As there are very few people travelling by our Airavatha Multi-Axle Club Class buses on existing routes, we are ready to spare even 100 buses if they want”, he said.

KSRTC had one permanent reservation counter on the Infosys campus, but four more were set up on Wednesday. More than 170 seats were booked by Wednesday afternoon.

Though most of the trainees travelling by air had sought transport to KIAL, KSRTC said it was ready provide transport even to Mysuru airport if there was a demand.